Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHH. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

