Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.76 Million Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 36,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 225,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $44.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

