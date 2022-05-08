Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

Shares of LVS opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

