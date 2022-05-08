Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,298 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.27% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $55,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

