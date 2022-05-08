Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Foot Locker worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 870,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

