Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Merit Medical Systems worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

