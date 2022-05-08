The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.