Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.43 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

