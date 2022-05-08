Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 374,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $38.27 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

