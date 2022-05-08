State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

