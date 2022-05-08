Swiss National Bank Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

HLF opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.