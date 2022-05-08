Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Celanese were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 144.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 104.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,057 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,183,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 105.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,399,000 after purchasing an additional 164,545 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $148.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.33. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

