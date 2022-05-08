8,041 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 781,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,026,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 93,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

