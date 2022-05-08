CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Badger Meter Profile (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.