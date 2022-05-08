OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of OneMain worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

