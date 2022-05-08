Raymond James & Associates Has $8 Million Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,315,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

