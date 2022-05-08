Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,137 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

