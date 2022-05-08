State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,531 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.26% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 24.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

