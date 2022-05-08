Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

SPB opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

