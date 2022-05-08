Swiss National Bank Sells 23,500 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of BOX worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BOX by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in BOX by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BOX by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 931,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 171,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,061,180. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 1.15. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

