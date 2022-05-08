Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $108.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

IBP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of IBP opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

