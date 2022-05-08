Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $108.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.
IBP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.
Shares of IBP opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $141.43.
In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
