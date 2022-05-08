Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.48. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

