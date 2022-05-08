Susquehanna Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $135.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.78.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $197.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average of $143.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

