Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $240.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.02% from the company’s current price.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $159.98 on Friday. Synaptics has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.57 and a 200 day moving average of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.