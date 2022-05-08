Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.97. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

