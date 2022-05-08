Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.97. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39.
In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
