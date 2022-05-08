Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $180.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

