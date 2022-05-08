Susquehanna Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $240.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.
SYNA opened at $159.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.