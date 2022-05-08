Susquehanna Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $240.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

SYNA opened at $159.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

