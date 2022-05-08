Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) dropped 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 299,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,417,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

