Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $101.37

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.37 and last traded at $102.49, with a volume of 1505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.30.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 52,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.