Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Down 11.6%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 1,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 742,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

