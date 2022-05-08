Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $97.81 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

