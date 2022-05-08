DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

NYSE:DVA opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.71% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

