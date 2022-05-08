Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,739 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $19,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.37 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a PE ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

