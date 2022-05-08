Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

