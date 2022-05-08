Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

