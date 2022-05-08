Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

