Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,241 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

LGI stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

