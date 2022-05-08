Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $969,000.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

