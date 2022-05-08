Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,841 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $147.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.37. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

