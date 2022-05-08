Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,400 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $52.04 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.522 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

