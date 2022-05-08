Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,914 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $36.54 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

