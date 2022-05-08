Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.52.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

