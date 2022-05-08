Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 8,505 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Equinox Gold worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 939,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 605,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 125,244 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQX opened at $5.80 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

