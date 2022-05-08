Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

