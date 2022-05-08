Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 9,253 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

NASDAQ RTL opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTL. Aegis began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Necessity Retail REIT Profile (Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.