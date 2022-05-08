Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $383.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus decreased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

