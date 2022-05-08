Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,785,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,972,000 after purchasing an additional 860,968 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,229,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,692,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 582,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EAGG opened at $48.96 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.