OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,777 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,165,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,105,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 564,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,792 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,341,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 552,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 355,163 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 1.88. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,085,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

