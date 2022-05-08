Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,397 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

Zillow Group stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

