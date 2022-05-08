Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 47,081 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 47,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In related news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 289.23%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

